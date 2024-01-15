Novak Djokovic is not just a top tennis player but exudes class as well. On Sunday, January 15, the 24-time Grand Slam winner faced Dino Prizmic in the first round of the Australian Open 2024. And the Croatian teenager did go down to him but not without a fight. Djokovic prevailed in the clash, beating Prizmic 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 win and later, applauded the youngster on the court after the match. The video of the Serbian clapping for the Croatian teenager and appreciating his effort has gone viral. Rafael Nadal Fans With Placard Reading 'Rafa Forever' Spotted at Rod Laver Arena During Australian Open 2024, Video Goes Viral!

Novak Djokovic Applauds Dino Prizmic

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)