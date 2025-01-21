Aiming for glory, Paula Badosa often suffered defeats against top-seeded players in the last-8 of the Grand Slam competitions. Not in the Australian Open 2025 though. The 27-year-old star delivered a ‘fighting’ performance against tournament favourite Coco Gauff, Badosa won the quarterfinal match with a 7-5, 6-4 scoreline. She won four break points to defeat the USA star. This is her first win over a top-10 women’s player in a Grand Slam event allowing her to advance to her first-ever Grand Slam semifinal. Australian Open 2025: Iga Swiatek Beats Eva Lys To Enter Quarterfinal; Ben Shelton Advances After Gael Monfils Retires.

Paula Badosa Reaches Her First Ever Grand Slam Semifinal Defeating Coco Gauff at Australian Open 2025

