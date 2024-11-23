Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic has appointed retired Andy Murray as his new coach ahead of the Australian Open 2025. The three-time Grand Slam winner Murray retired from tennis in August 2024. Djokovic posted a video on his social handle 'X' (formerly Twitter) and said he is excited to have one of the greatest and toughest rivals as his coach. Djokovic, who is a 24-time Grand Slam champion, has spent more weeks at the number position than any other player in tennis history. The Serbian tennis legend parted ways with coach Goran Ivanisevic earlier this year. Five Years On, Novak Djokovic Continues China Story at Shanghai Masters 2024 .

Andy Murray will coach Novak Djokovic

He never liked retirement anyway. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Ga4UlV2kQW — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) November 23, 2024

