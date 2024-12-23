Sumit Nagal scripted history at the recent edition of the Australian Open. Winning his qualifying matches the star went on to win his first match at the Happy Slam. With his first-round win, Nagal became the first Indian man to win a main draw match at the Australian Open in 11 years. Ahead of the Australian Open 2025, the 27-year-old tennis star reflected on his performance admitting that ‘maturity’ helped him to perform better. Watch the podcast share below. Tennis Star Alex de Minaur Announces Engagement with Girlfriend Katie Boulter.

Sumit Nagal Reflects on Performance at Australian Open 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Australian Open (@australianopen)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)