VPN Unlimited recently took to Twitter to share astonishing facts about data breaches. "Our world has become increasingly reliant on technology & data breaches have become an omnipresent threat to users," it said. It also shared a list of the 10 largest data breaches by the number of user records stolen since 2013. While Yahoo and River City Media topped the list, Aadhaar - which is issued by Unique Identification Authority of India stood at 3rd spot. "Take a look at 'em & think twice when surfing the web next time without a VPN," the tweet read.

Check tweet:

