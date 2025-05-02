Adani Ports share price (NSE: ADANIPORTS) witnessed a significant surge in its share price on May 2, rising over 5% in early trade to INR 1,277.90. This uptick follows the company’s announcement of a robust 50% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for Q4 FY25, reaching INR 3,023 crore. The impressive earnings were driven by a 23% rise in revenue to INR 8,488 crore, bolstered by strong performance across its ports, logistics, and marine businesses. Investors responded positively to the results, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth trajectory. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 02, 2025: Tata Motors, Hyundai Motor India and Eternal Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

Adani Ports Share Price

Adani Ports share price (Photo Credits: NSE/Google)

