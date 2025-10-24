In the latest development in the Adam Raine suicide case, the 16-year-old's parents have updated their lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman. OpenAI is the parent company of ChatGPT. The parents of Adam Raine, the US teenager who ended his life, have alleged that the chatbot assisted their son's suicide. According to a report in FOX News, the California-based family had first sued OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, earlier this year. However, now they are claiming to have uncovered new evidence that OpenAI time and again relaxed its safety precautions around chats involving suicide before their son's death. "OpenAI twice degraded its safety protocols for GPT-4.0," Jay Edelson, the family's attorney, said. He further added, "Before that, they had a hard stop. If you wanted to talk about self-harm, ChatGPT would not engage." As per the lawsuit, OpenAI loosened its rules around discussions of suicide twice in the year leading up to Adam Raine's death. Chat logs, which have been included in the lawsuit, show that Adam frequently turned to ChatGPT for mental health advice and even showed signs of distress. The lawsuit alleged that the chatbot helped the teenager discuss methods of killing himself and even offered to write a suicide note to his family. ‘ChatGPT Pulled Adam Deeper Into a Dark and Hopeless Place’: Parents of Teen Who Died by Suicide in US Sue OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman.

Adam Raine's Parents Claim ChatGPT Helped Their Son Plan His Suicide

🚨BREAKING : Parents of a 16-year-old are suing OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT helped their son plan his suicide. “Sam Altman and OpenAI are morally corrupt and we’re looking forward to getting Sam in front of a jury.” 一 Family's Lawyer via Fox News. pic.twitter.com/dMDSLveib3 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (FOX News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

