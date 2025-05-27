Alcatel V3 series 5G will launch today in India, featuring three new smartphone models, which will include Alcatel V3 Classic 5G, Alcatel V3 Pro 5G, and Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G. The V3 Classic 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and will include a 50MP main camera with a 5,200mAh battery. The V3 Pro 5G will offer a 6.7-inch display, a 50MP camera, Android 15, and will be powered by a MediaTek processor. The V3 Ultra 5G will come with a stylus, eSIM and physical SIM support, a 108MP main camera, and More. The Alcatel V3 Ultra price in India is expected to be around INR 30,000. POVA Curve 5G Teased, Compared With iPhone 16 Ahead of Launch in India on May 29; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G, Alcatel V3 Pro 5G and Alcatel V3 Classic 5G Will Launch Today in India

120 minutes left to step in the future Join us as and witness with the official launch of the Alcatel V3 Series 5G, a comeback packed with display innovation, power, and clarity, made for India. Watch it live at 12 PM on: https://t.co/YEA3QzLX9d #AlcatelV3Series5G… pic.twitter.com/XkJ3tBh8yg — Alcatel India Official (@IndiaAlcatel) May 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)