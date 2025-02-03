Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple Care Plus will be launched next week, dropping the customers to opt for a 2-3 years plan in advance. With Apple Care Plus plan changes, users can choose monthly and yearly subscriptions at physical retail stores and on devices. Interested Apple customers could still get the multi-year plans at online stores, not its physical stores. The monthly price is expected to range between USD 2.49 to USD 24.99 depending on the service. Apple Smart Watch Lawsuit Settlement: Company Agrees To Pay USD 20 Million to Eligible Owners Over Battery Swelling Issues, Claim Deadline Set for April 10, 2025.

Apple Care Plus To Get Notable Changes Next Week, Said Mark Gurman From Bloomberg

A notable change coming to AppleCare+ next week: Apple is dropping the 2-3 year pay in advance option at physical retail stores and on devices and will only offer monthly and annual subscriptions. You’ll still be able to get those multi-year plans on the online store. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)