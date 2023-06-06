At WWDC 2023, Apple unveiled the brand-new watchOS 10. It comes with new widgets and redesigned apps. Now, widgets will be able to surface contextual information throughout the day, just like the iPhone. The watchOS will also feature more metrics and workout views for cycling. Also, users can send SOS messages and calls by using the Compass app. A new mood-logging feature has been added to the Mindfulness app. With the ambient light sensor., the Apple Watch can now measure time spent in daylight. Children can use Family Setup to pair their Apple Watch to their parent’s iPhones. Apple WWDC 2023: macOS Sonoma Announced With Desktop Widgets and New Game Mode, Know Everything Here.

