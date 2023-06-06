Apple has announced the latest version of its Mac operating system, called macOS Sonoma. It comes with several new features, desktop widgets, and Apple TV-like aerial screensavers. The company has also added enhancements to apps like Messages and Safari. Also, a new Game mode prioritizes CPU and GPU performance for gaming. The Profiles feature allows for separate Personal, Business, School, and Work accounts. Additionally, Apple has added support for web apps on the Mac. Now, websites can be added as apps in the Dock on the Mac. Apple WWDC23: MacBook Air, Mac Studio India Prices, Features and Specifications Revealed, Know Everything Here.

Apple macOS Sonoma Announced:

You can now add widgets to your desktop in macOS Sonoma #WWDC23 pic.twitter.com/84YO96va7R — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) June 5, 2023

