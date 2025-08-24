Bitcoin price today, on August 24, 2025, was trading around USD 1,16,625.67 at 8:50 AM IST, showing an upward trend. The cryptocurrency had dropped earlier to USD 1,14,722.09 at 3:12 AM IST on the same day. The crypto market, however, remains volatile, and BTC price movements continue to shift quickly within short periods. On August 14, 2025, Bitcoin had touched a new peak of USD 1,24,000, but the value has dipped since then. Whether Bitcoin will rise again or continue to decline remains uncertain. While the current trend indicates a recovery, it will be important to stay cautious, as sudden movements in the crypto market could trigger price swings for Bitcoin. ‘India’s Forex Reserve at Record High, Credit Rating Improved to Stable in 2 Decades’, Says PM Narendra Modi at the Economic Times World Leader Forum.

Bitcoin Price Today, August 24, 2025

