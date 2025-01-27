Bitcoin price witnessed another decline after achieving a historic high at USD 1,09,000 mark. The BTC price went below USD 1,00,000 again and is now trading at around USD 99,210 as of January 27, 2025. After first declining to USD 1,03,000, the price continued to decline. Bitcoin value has been affected by the crypto market sentiments and other factors. The cryptocurrency has been projected to grow beyond the USD 2,00,00 mark this year; however, the factors surrounding Bitcoin price have been volatile, to say the least. NVIDIA Announced Layoffs? CEO Jensen Huang Reportedly Fires Employees Behind Innovation Allowing AI Models To Use Only 1/6 of GPU.

Bitcoin Fell Below USD 1,00,000 Mark, Now at USD 99,000

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)