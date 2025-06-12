Bitcoin Price Today, June 12, 2025: BTC Price Down to USD 1,08,000 After Rising to USD 1,09,000 Yesterday

Bitcoin price recently rose to USD 1,10,000; however, since its rise, the cryptocurrency has been falling. BTC price as of 10:46 AM IST on June 12, 2025, fell to USD 1,07,000. It touched the USD 1,09,000 mark yesterday, hinting it would increase in the future. However, it started falling today without showing any upward trend. Paytm Share Price Today, June 12: Stocks of One97 Communications Ltd Plunge 7.7% to INR 886.50 in Early Trade.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Fell Down to USD 1,08,000 Today

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)