Bitcoin Price Today, June 12, 2025: BTC Price Down to USD 1,08,000 After Rising to USD 1,09,000 Yesterday

Bitcoin price (BTC price) has slightly dropped to USD 1,08,000, following a brief upward movement where it reached USD 1,09,000 yesterday. The cryptocurrency has become less volatile compared to recent fluctuations. However, the Bitcoin value fell today, showing downward movement.

Bitcoin Price Today, June 12, 2025: BTC Price Down to USD 1,08,000 After Rising to USD 1,09,000 Yesterday
Socially Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2025 10:51 AM IST

Bitcoin price recently rose to USD 1,10,000; however, since its rise, the cryptocurrency has been falling. BTC price as of 10:46 AM IST on June 12, 2025, fell to USD 1,07,000. It touched the USD 1,09,000 mark yesterday, hinting it would increase in the future. However, it started falling today without showing any upward trend. Paytm Share Price Today, June 12: Stocks of One97 Communications Ltd Plunge 7.7% to INR 886.50 in Early Trade.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Fell Down to USD 1,08,000 Today

    Bitcoin price recently rose to USD 1,10,000; however, since its rise, the cryptocurrency has been falling. BTC price as of 10:46 AM IST on June 12, 2025, fell to USD 1,07,000. It touched the USD 1,09,000 mark yesterday, hinting it would increase in the future. However, it started falling today without showing any upward trend.

    Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Fell Down to USD 1,08,000 Today

