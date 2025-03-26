Bitcoin price today, on March 26, 2025, stands at USD 88,041.38. It marks a rise from the previous day's BTC price of USD 86,707 on March 25. The increase in BTC price reflects growing investor confidence, and many believe that it could reach as high as USD 1,10,000 within this year. The growing confidence among investors suggests that they are optimistic about Bitcoin's future performance in the market. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 26, 2025: IRFC, Aditya Birla Capital, and ONGC Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Bitcoin Price Today, March 26, 2025

