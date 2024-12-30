BSNL introduced "FREE" Intranet TV for Mobile, National Wi-Fi Roaming and Fibre-Based Intranet TV services in Puducherry. Government-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited aims to revolutionise how Indian citizens stay connected and entertained using the services. This comes as the telecom company rolled out 4G and 5G in some parts of the country. 4G, 5G Investment Boost: Government Decision To Waive Bank Guarantee for Telecom Industry Comes As Major Relief for Boosting Networks, Says Vodafone Idea.

BSNL Launches FREE Intranet Services in Puducherry

