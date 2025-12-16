Discord has updated the requirements for its Onboarding feature. Previously, the platform required servers to include at least seven channels, with five channels where @everyone could read and send messages. Now, Discord has simplified the rules, requiring only one channel where @everyone can read and send messages. Discord posted on X, “The minimum number of required channels was lowered from seven (five of which had to be writable) to just one writable channel. Currently only available on the Canary client.” What Is DHRUV64? Know All About India’s 1st 64-Bit 1GHz Dual-Core Microprocessor Unveiled by C-DAC.

Discord New Update Released

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:5

TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Discord Preview X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

