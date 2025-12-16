(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)
Discord New Update: Versatile Communication Platform Introduces Simplified Onboarding Requirements; Currently Available on Canary Client
Discord has rolled out a new update that simplifies its Onboarding requirements for servers. The changes aim to make it easier for communities to get started with fewer setup steps and less complexity. The updated rules are designed to improve accessibility and onboarding efficiency and are currently available on the Canary client.
Socially Team Latestly| Dec 16, 2025 05:26 PM IST
