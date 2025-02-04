OpenAI's ChatGPT on WhatsApp received a new update, which now allows users to get images and voice messages in response. Previously, ChatGPT WhatsApp let the users interact with text-based prompts. Now, the users can upload the images and ask about the object or person in the image. The OpenAI chatbot will reply with a description of the image, including when or where the image existed. The users can now record and send their voice notes, and in response, the AI chatbot will provide text. What Is Krutrim AI Lab Announced by Bhavish Aggarwal? Know All About Krutrim 2, Chitrarth 1, Dhwani 1, Vyakhyarth 1 and Krutrim Translate 1 AI Models Here.

ChatGPT on WhatsApp Received New Update for Interacting With Voice Notes, Images

ChatGPT on WhatsApp now can reply to images and voice messages 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6n7szh61WN — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) February 4, 2025

