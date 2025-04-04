OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced that ChatGPT Plus was free to college students in the United States and Canada throughout May 2025. The ChatGPT Plus subscription has several advantages for the students compared to the free version. It has a faster response time and offers GPT-4 model to the students with capabilities like advanced data analysis and DALL-E image generation. TikTok Buyout Before Ban: Amazon, Blackstone and OnlyFans Founder Tim Stockley Interested in Buying ByteDance’s Short-Video Platform Before April 5.

ChatGPT Plus Free for College Students

chatgpt plus is free for college students in the US and canada through may! — Sam Altman (@sama) April 3, 2025

