China has built the world's most powerful surveillance camera to capture 1.7 millimetre small details from nearly 100 km away. The new SAL-powered spy camera from China has the capability to identify facial details from a long distance with quantum-leap imaging technology. The camera was developed by China's Aerospace Information Research Institute, a part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Deepseek R1 Security Concerns: China’s AI Reasoning Model Fails Multiple Tests, Achieves 9.8 Security Risk Score Out 10, Says Report.

China Developed Most Powerful Spy Camera

BREAKING: China has built the world’s most powerful spy camera, capable of identifying facial details from 100 km away. pic.twitter.com/y9QFBaOalM — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) February 23, 2025

