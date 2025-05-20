Dell Technologies unveiled its next-gen enterprise AI solutions in partnership with NVIDIA during Dell Technologies World 2025. The new Dell Tech servers will be powered by NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra chips amid the rise in demand for artificial intelligence systems. Dell said, "The latest updates to the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA include upgraded infrastructure, full-stack enterprise AI solutions and managed services that streamline operations and achieve faster results at every stage of #AI deployment." The new Dell servers, supporting 256 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra chips, will be available in air and liquid-cooled options. These competitively priced Dell servers can train AI models four times faster. Microsoft Build 2025: Updated Microsoft 365 Copilot Now ‘Generally Available’, Comes With New Copilot Tuning Feature.

Dell Tech Unveiled Next-Gen Enterprise AI Solution With NVIDIA at Dell Technologies World 2025 Event

