Microsoft announced its Microsoft 365 Copilot update was 'generally available' to users. The users can access the updated Microsoft 365 Copilot for various functions such as Chat, Notebooks, Create and the M365 Copilot App. The tech giant announced that it would be a powerful entry into the world of agents, which would help unite the capabilities that the users may need for human-agent collaboration. Besides, the company announced Copilot Tuning during Microsoft Build 2025. It allows users to fine-tune Microsoft 365 Copilot with user data, workflows, and specialised knowledge without coding requirements. Tesla Rival Waymo Gets Approval To Expand Fully Autonomous Ride-Hailing Services to South Bay and San Jose in US.

Microsoft 365 Copilot Updated Generally Available Now

Now generally available: the updated Microsoft 365 Copilot 📲 A powerful entry point into the world of agents, uniting the capabilities you need for human-agent collaboration. pic.twitter.com/uij4Aj1fMS — Microsoft Events (@events_msft) May 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)