Anthropic AI is reportedly working on a Memory feature for its Claude chatbot. Currently, this feature is available as a Beta to select users; however, it will soon be released for all the users using the Claude web version. The upcoming Memory feature in Claude will reportedly allow the users to reference past conversations and save the current conversation to their memory. Google Rolls Out Latest Imagen 4 and Imagen 4 Ultra Tools in Google AI Studio and Gemini API for Free.

Memory Feature Coming to Anthropic Claude Web Version Soon

