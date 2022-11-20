On Sunday, users took to social media to report error on the Disney plus Hotstar app. Users of Hotstar app took to Twitter to report outage as several users said that the service was down or the app wasn't working. One user shared a screenshot that read, "Content not available," while another user wrote, "Is hotstar down for everyone." Here's how netizens reacted to #hotstar down! While user are reporting error, there has been no official statement by the streaming app. Hotstar Down Funny Memes Go Viral! 'Disney Plus Hotstar.com Server Down,' Netizens Express Disappointment Over Outage.

Is Hotstar Down for Everyone

After #Hotstar down, other OTT inviting to viewers be like... 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3qB4FrEdXL — Prasad AB (@prasad_ab) November 20, 2022

@DisneyPlusHS @hotstar_helps it is showing error while playing video is there any issue going on ? #hotstar — Nishant chandel (@Nishantnc7) November 20, 2022

