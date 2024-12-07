Have you wondered if sound travels faster in air or water? The answer lies in how sound waves move through different mediums. Sound waves need a medium to travel. These sound waves move by passing energy through the molecules in the medium, and the speed depends on how closely these molecules are packed. In water, molecules are much closer than in air, which makes it easier for sound to travel quickly. The denser arrangement of water molecules allows sound waves to transfer energy faster than in air. It means sound travels faster in water compared to air. When Do Russians Celebrate Christmas? Get the Answer of This Googly Question Here.

Does Sound Travel Faster in Air or Water?

