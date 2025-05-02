A water pipeline burst in Guwahati’s Chandmari area late on the night of May 1, causing sudden flooding and severe traffic disruption. The leak flooded the busy road connecting Ganeshguri and the Guwahati Club, leaving commuters stranded for several hours. A video shared by the IANS news agency shows water gushing from the pipeline, creating a chaotic scene. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported. Assam: Shops to Now Operate 24/7 in Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Silchar As Cabinet Approves Extension of Business Hours Statewide; Decision Not Applicable for Liquor Stores, Bars.

Pipeline Burst Floods Guwahati’s Chandmari Area

Guwahati, Assam: A burst water pipeline in Guwahati's Chandmari area caused sudden flooding and traffic disruption on Thursday night. The busy road connecting Ganeshguri and Guwahati Club was affected, leaving commuters stranded for hours. No injuries or casualties were reported pic.twitter.com/KNgSAq9ScU — IANS (@ians_india) May 2, 2025

