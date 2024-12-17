Dogecoin, a peer-to-peer open-source cryptocurrency, has been on the rise amid the rise of cryptocurrency pioneer Bitcoin. According to a post, Dogecoin worth USD 4 billion has been traded in the past 24 hours, leading to an increase in the overall transaction compared to the previous numbers. According to some industry experts, the Dogecoin (DOGE) price is expected to hit between USD 4.20 and USD 6.90. The increase in the price of DOGE has been witnessed to be 65% higher than the rise one day ago. Bitcoin Price Crosses USD 1,07,000 Mark Reaching New All-Time High, Cryptocurrency’s Value Expected To Reach USD 2,00,000 in 2025.

USD 4 Billion DOGE Traded in Past 24 Hours

JUST IN: Over $4 billion in Dogecoin has been traded in the past 24 hours. +65% increase from yesterday. pic.twitter.com/vUQ0jA0EoP — CEO (@Investments_CEO) December 16, 2024

