Elon Musk reacted to BBC news related to the Grok AI chatbot, which caused a sensation in India. The BBC report said that Grok responded to a user with misogynistic insults in Hindi after dropping a list of 10 mutual followers who engaged with the post. Grok stirred India with such language this week, drawing mixed reactions from political parties to influencers. Elon Musk reacted to the BBC post with a "smiling face" emoji. Grok has helped users get detailed information in English, Hindi and other native languages of India. Grok Image Editing: Elon Musk’s xAI Now Allows Users To Edit Uploaded Images.

Elon Musk Laughed at BBC News on Grok Causing Sensation in India

