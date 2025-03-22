Elon Musk's xAI released a new image editing feature for its Grok AI, allowing users to edit the uploaded images. Earlier, the Grok image editing was limited to AI-generated images. Using this feature, Grok 3 users can add a simple prompt and make changes to the details of the pictures as they want. However, it will be rolled out for more users soon. Claude AI Web Search Feature: Anthropic Introduces Web Search to Claude AI Model for US Paid Users, Expanding Soon for Users on Free Plan and More Countries.

Grok Image Editing Feature Launched by Elon Musk's xAI

BREAKING: Grok introduces a new image editing feature – edit images with just a description. pic.twitter.com/BkykVILvVS — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 22, 2025

