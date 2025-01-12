Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla shared an update on his health with his followers. The tech billionaire revealed that he had undergone neck surgery, which he described as a necessary procedure despite the pain. Musk made the comment while responding to a user, Endrina Pavlic (@EPavlic), who expressed missing his regular posts and asked what he was doing. In response, Musk wrote, "Recovering from neck surgery. Hurts a lot, but it was necessary." Elon Musk Says X Will Not Charge USD 8 From New Users Who Signup on Platform and Remove Dates From Posts, Denies Media Claims.

Elon Musk Underwent Neck Surgery and Is Recovering Well

Elon Musk recently underwent neck surgery and is recovering well. Wishing him a speedy recovery and good health! pic.twitter.com/aIgYhIyk8y — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 11, 2025

Elon Musk Says ‘Hurts a Lot, but It Was Necessary’

Recovering from neck surgery. Hurts a lot, but it was necessary. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 11, 2025

