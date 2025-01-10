Elon Musk has reportedly denied the reports that alleged that he was pushing to remove dates from X posts and planning to impose a new fee that would cost 8 dollar. Fortune reported that Musk had asked X staff members to remove the dates from the posts displayed in the main timeline. Besides, the report claimed that the X platform would charge USD 8 for new users who sign up to join the platform. The report further said staff shared concerns that removing dates would make the platform confusing and full of misinformation. However, Elon Musk denied all these claims and said his X platform would not charge for new signups. X Parody Labels: Elon Musk’s Platform Rolling Out ‘Parody’ Labels for Impersonating Accounts To Increase Transparency and Prevent Deception.

Elon Musk Not Planning to Charge USD 8 From Users, Denied Media Claims

BREAKING: Elon Musk has just confirmed that this story is completely false, and is yet another fake story by the media. 𝕏 will not be charging its new users for signing up. pic.twitter.com/UhUo2mo7TU — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 10, 2025

