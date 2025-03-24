Elon Musk's xAI will soon launch the X Money feature on the X platform, allowing users to send and receive money. The feature has been expected for a long time and may be nearing its launch. A user shared eligibility criteria for X Money, which showed that the users must be 18 years old, have a birth date on the X profile, be a US citizen, have a verified US phone number, and have an X account. The user will have to enable a security key or authentication to the app to transfer money. ChatGPT Image Edit Feature: OpenAI Developing ‘Refine Images’ Feature for ChatGPT, Allowing Users To Edit Uploaded Images, Rolling Out Soon.

X Money Launch Expected Soon

BREAKING: THESE ARE THE REQUIREMENTS TO USE X MONEY! pic.twitter.com/9FkJJYIM5h — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) March 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)