Elon Musk-run X (previously Twitter) will increase its Premium+ subscription price from USD 16 to USD 22 per month on the web platform. The updated plan is said to offer its users with enhanced benefits, which may include completely ad-free browsing across the platform. Previously, ad-free experience was limited to the main timeline. Premium+ subscribers will also gain access to priority support for Premium DMs, new features such as Radar, and higher usage limits on the AI chatbot, Grok. ‘Completely False-None of This Is Happening’: Jeff Bezos Denies Wedding Rumours With Lauren Sanchez, Says ‘Careful out There Folks and Don’t Be Gullible’; Elon Musk Reacts.

X Increasing Premium+ Subscription Price to USD 22 Monthly on Web Platform

Premium+ subscribers will have access to: - Completely ad-free browsing (previously it was just no ads on the main timeline) - Priority support from @Premium DMs - access to new features like Radar - Higher limits on Grok X is also planning to continue developing the Plus… pic.twitter.com/SlFDl6RJ4M — X Daily News (@xDaily) December 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)