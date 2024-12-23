Jeff Bezos has denied rumours which suggested that he and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez are planning a grand USD 600 million wedding in Aspen, Colorado next week. On December 22, 2024, Bezos addressed the speculation, and called the claims "completely false" and emphasised that none of this is happening. He urged people to remain cautious about believing such reports and said, "Be careful out there folks and don’t be gullible." Elon Musk joined the conversation and reacted to Jeff Bezos' denial with a light-hearted post. Musk said, “I hope you do hold an epic wedding. It’s nice to know that epic events are happening somewhere in the world, even if one is not present.” ‘I Intent To Personally Support Dogecoin’: Elon Musk Says Tesla and SpaceX Accept Dogecoin for Merchandise (Watch Video).

Jeff Bezos Denies Wedding Rumours With Lauren Sanchez

Furthermore, this whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening. The old adage “don’t believe everything you read” is even more true today than it ever has been. Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out… https://t.co/wz2SWp6wBZ — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) December 22, 2024

Elon Musk Says ‘I Hope You Do Hold an Epic Wedding’

That said, I hope you do hold an epic wedding. It’s nice to know that epic events are happening somewhere in the world, even if one is not present. A world where there are amazing events somewhere is better than a world where they are happening nowhere. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)