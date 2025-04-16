OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, is reportedly developing its own social media platform to rival Elon Musk’s X and Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, according to The Verge. Citing multiple sources, the report says OpenAI has an internal prototype featuring a social feed centered around ChatGPT’s image generation capabilities. CEO Sam Altman is said to be privately seeking feedback on the early-stage project. It remains unclear whether the platform will be a standalone app or integrated into ChatGPT. The move could further fuel tensions between Altman and Musk, an OpenAI co-founder who exited in 2018. Their feud escalated in February when Altman rejected Musk’s unsolicited USD 97.4 billion bid to gain control of OpenAI. Elon Musk Calls OpenAI CEO ‘Scam Altman’ Following USD 97.4 Billion Offer To Buy OpenAI; Sam Altman Responds With Counteroffer.

ChatGPT-Developer OpenAI Building Its Own Social Media Platform

JUST IN: Verge reports that OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, is building its own social network to rival X. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)