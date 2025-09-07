Elon Musk said that Tesla has yet to show its Optimus V3 humanoid robot. He said that the Tesla Optimus V3 robot was "sublime". The company may show this new version of the Tesla humanoid robot in the future. So far, Musk confirmed that Tesla had shown V2 and V2.5, as shown in a picture shared on the social media platform X by a user. Grok Imagine New Update: Elon Musk Says ‘Big Release Coming in Few Weeks’, Likely by Spring.

Tesla Has Yet to Show Optimus V3 Humanoid Robot: Elon Musk

Elon says Tesla hasn’t unveiled Optimus version 3 yet, and that the gold Optimus on the far right is version 2.5 https://t.co/UaaqkdLqmr pic.twitter.com/7wmMXKqF87 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) September 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)