Elon Musk announced that xAI would release a big update to the Grok AI chatbot. He said, "Not bad, given that Grok Imagine is still an early beta product." The tech billionaire further said, "Big release coming in a few weeks." He then said that the update will likely be released as a beta by the spring. Elon Musk highlighted that major changes may be introduced in Grok Imagine, likely offering high-quality video generation.

Elon Musk Announces Big Release Coming in Few Weeks

Not bad, given that Grok Imagine is still an early beta product. Big release coming in a few weeks. Probably out of beta by the spring. Compelling half hour episodes and first good video game next year. https://t.co/qlbdLAonbs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 7, 2025

