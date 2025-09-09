Elon Musk's X platform has announced open-sourcing its latest code used to recommend posts on the 'For You' timeline. The company said, "Our algorithm is always a work in progress. We will continue to refine our approach to surface the most relevant content to our community." X said that the new rollout will help the platform become more transparent. Claude AI App by Anthropic Now Available on Android and iOS Platforms; Check Features.

X Open Sources ‘For You’ Timeline Code on GitHub

Today, as part of our effort to make our platform transparent, we are open-sourcing the latest code used to recommend posts on the For You timeline. Our algorithm is always a work in progress. We will continue to refine our approach to surface the most relevant content to our… — Engineering (@XEng) September 9, 2025

