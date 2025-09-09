Claude by Anthropic comes to mobile devices. The company has launched the Claude app on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Users can now download the app on iOS and Android platforms. Claude can assist with everyday tasks to make AI more accessible and useful for its mobile users. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on September 9, 2025, which read, “With your permission, Claude can find nearby spots, check your calendar, and schedule events, all without leaving the app.” Google Search AI Mode Now Available in Hindi Globally, Uses Custom Version of Gemini 2.5 To Deliver Detailed and Personalised Answers.

Claude App Now Available on Android and iOS Platforms

Claude now connects to your world on mobile. With your permission, Claude can find nearby spots, check your calendar, and schedule events—all without leaving the app. pic.twitter.com/TfMBSbWXmO — Claude (@claudeai) September 8, 2025

