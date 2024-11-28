Elon Musk shared a post on November 27, 2024, on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that his AI company, xAI, is stepping into the gaming industry. Elon Musk's tweet highlighted his belief that too many game studios are now owned by massive corporations. Elon Musk said, “xAI is going to start an AI game studio to make games great again!” Starlink Gets FCC Approval for US Commercial License To Provide Supplemental Coverage From Space.

xAI To Soon Launch AI Game Studio

Too many game studios that are owned by massive corporations. @xAI is going to start an AI game studio to make games great again! https://t.co/UR4nFODyfd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)