Gmail Is Down On Android!

Gmail keeps immediately crashing when opened on my phone. Everything else is working normally. Anyone else having issues? — Greg Diamond (@gdimeweather) March 23, 2021

Other Android Apps Are Down Too!

All of a sudden, loads of Android apps started crashing for me this evening including Amazon Shopping, Gmail. Turns out the culprit is an Android System Webview update. Search for it in the play store and hit uninstall and it fixes the problem. #android #crash #amazon #webview — Craig Rouse (@craigrouse) March 22, 2021

People Have Taken to Twitter to Report Issues!

on my phone like half of my apps dont even open or crash right after opening anyone else having the same issue? im reading that gmail is having problems and that it might be linked to google accounts — sha404 who (@jungle_main1) March 22, 2021

Gmail, Not the Only App Crashing!

@gmail keeps crashing after opening but it's not the only app doing it, many of my apps crash right after they are opened what's happening really affection my work and income badly. — jho galda (@jho_galda) March 23, 2021

Issue Is Not Resolved!

So I'm having multiple apps crash @GooglePlay like Gmail and Amazon Music. Nothing is fixing the issue. What's going on out there? — peace.n.joy.n.love (@Marla_holy_lion) March 23, 2021

