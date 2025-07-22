As Saiyaara, Mohit Suri’s latest romantic drama, wins hearts all over India, his wife Udita Goswami shared a sweet and light-hearted moment on Instagram, giving fans a rare look at the fun, playful side of the usually intense filmmaker. 'Saiyaara' Box Office Verdict - Hit or Flop: 5 Lessons Bollywood Needs to Learn From Theatrical Success of Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Movie.

Udita Goswami Shares Post on Instagram – View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐔𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐚 𝐆𝐨𝐬𝐰𝐚𝐦𝐢 (@uditaagoswami)

In a short but meaningful video set to Katy Perry’s Roar, Udita captured a joyful moment with friends and family, writing, “And #Roar away! #saiyaara Is creating history! It’s @mohitsuri’s go-to song when he’s feeling low! And he’s got a playful side too that needs a break from all the deep, emotional music he usually creates — and sometimes, he just wants to jam out to Katy Perry’s ROAR!” Known for directing emotionally heavy films, from Aashiqui 2 to Ek Villain, Suri’s creative style is often intense and deep. But as Udita reminded fans, he also has a fun, light-hearted side that rarely makes it to the spotlight. Is ‘Saiyaara’ Star Ahaan Panday Dating Shruti Chauhan? Model-Actress’ Emotional Review of Mohit Suri and YRF’s Romantic Musical Hints So.

Udita Goswami Celebrates Bond With Husband Mohit Suri

The post hit home with fans, not just for the glimpse into Mohit’s personality but also for what it represented: a quiet celebration of partnership, creativity, and the emotional backbone that keeps things steady. Udita and Mohit have been together for over a decade and supporting each other through career shifts and personal growth.

Udita Goswami Gives Shoutout to Sumana Ghosh

Udita took a moment to shift the spotlight toward someone whose contribution to the film remained quietly behind the scenes, Sumana Ghosh. In an emotional Instagram post, Udita wrote, “With #Saiyaara creating magic and touching hearts everywhere, amidst all the incredible and almost unreal responses, there’s one woman who quietly made it all possible — @sumanaghoshs. She’s the reason this dream came to life.” The post revealed that the journey of Saiyaara began in the most unexpected way, not with a boardroom pitch or a big production meeting, but with a chance conversation during a temple visit between Sumana Ghosh and Mohit Suri. Fact Check: Is Mohit Suri’s ‘Saiyaara’ Copied From Korean Drama ‘A Moment To Remember’? Here’s What We Know About Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Debut Movie (SPOILER ALERT)

Udita Goswami Shares Post on Instagram – View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐔𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐚 𝐆𝐨𝐬𝐰𝐚𝐦𝐢 (@uditaagoswami)

She ended her tribute with a heartfelt thank-you: “Sumana Ghosh — there would be no Saiyaara without you. The world deserves to know that. And I will always be grateful for the way you cared for my husband throughout this journey. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now go take that much-needed and well-earned holiday. You deserve it more than anyone.” ‘Saiyaara’ Box Office Craze: Fans ‘Cry’, ‘Scream’, and ‘Faint’ in Theatres While Watching Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Movie – Genuine Emotional Displays or Viral PR Stunts? (Watch Videos)

Udita Goswami Highlights Support Behind ’Saiyaara’s Big Success

What makes their bond even more interesting is their connection to Bollywood royalty. Mohit Suri is part of the extended Bhatt family, making Udita related by marriage to Alia Bhatt. But neither of them flaunts the connection. Instead, they’ve chosen to keep their personal life low-key, only stepping into the spotlight when it truly matters. As Saiyaara becomes a cultural moment especially with newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda winning praise. Udita’s post serves as a gentle reminder that behind every cinematic triumph lies a world of quiet encouragement and shared dreams.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2025 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).