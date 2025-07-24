New Delhi, July 24: Tensions have reignited between Thailand and Cambodia over long-standing territorial claims surrounding ancient Hindu temple complexes near their shared border. The latest flare-up saw Cambodia accuse Thai troops of an “unprovoked incursion,” asserting that it acted in self-defence.

Thailand launched F-16 airstrikes on Cambodian military targets after a Thai soldier was maimed by a landmine on July 23, escalating a tense border dispute. Cambodia retaliated with rockets as artillery fire and civilian displacement sparked fears of wider conflict. The contested sites—Preah Vihear Temple and Ta Moan Temple (also known as Prasat Ta Moan Thom)—have long been flashpoints due to their deep historical, cultural, and strategic significance. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: 9 Civilians Killed As Both Countries Exchange Fire in Clashes.

Preah Vihear Temple: UNESCO Heritage at the Heart of the Conflict

Preah Vihear Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2008, sits atop a cliff on the Dangrek Mountains, straddling the border between Thailand’s Sisaket Province and Cambodia’s Preah Vihear Province. Built in the 11th century during the reign of the Khmer Empire, the temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and represents a pinnacle of classical Khmer architecture. Thailand-Cambodia Border Clash: Thai Army Launches Airstrikes on Cambodian Military Targets (Watch Video).

Though the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in 1962 that the temple lies within Cambodian territory, disputes continue over the surrounding 4.6-square-kilometre area. Cambodia considers Thai military presence in this buffer zone as a breach of sovereignty, while Thailand argues the demarcation remains unclear. Past clashes near the temple have resulted in fatalities and displacement of villagers on both sides.

Prasat Ta Moan Thom: Sacred Shrine and Strategic Ground

Farther west, the Prasat Ta Moan Thom complex—part of a group of 10th-century Hindu temples—is another flashpoint. Located along the Dangrek Range, this site too is dedicated to Lord Shiva and features inscriptions in ancient Khmer. It sits near the border in a militarily sensitive area, making it a frequent site of patrol confrontations and conflicting flag-hoisting acts.

Cambodia claims historical ownership backed by Khmer cultural heritage, while Thailand insists that access and protection of the site fall under Thai jurisdiction. Tensions intensified in recent years as both countries increased troop deployments near the temple site.

These centuries-old shrines are more than archaeological relics—they are potent national symbols for both Thailand and Cambodia. The dispute underscores how unresolved colonial-era borders and competing historical narratives continue to provoke nationalist sentiments and military standoffs. Despite occasional diplomatic talks, a lasting resolution remains elusive.

