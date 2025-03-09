Google is reportedly testing a new “Personalisation” experimental model that will allow Gemini to access your Google search history. The feature is said to offer relevant responses based on your past search activity. As per a report of Android Authority, when selecting the Gemini Personalisation model, a confirmation pop-up appears, explaining that Gemini will have access to your search history. You may also need to have your web and app activity settings enabled to use the feature. Meta, Google Must Take Stronger Action Against Rapidly Growing Illegal Online Gambling and Betting Market in India: Digital India Foundation Report.

Google Testing New “Personalisation” Experimental Model

BREAKING 🚨: Google is testing a new “Personalization” experimental model which will have access to your search history. https://t.co/hLVr53QhxU pic.twitter.com/V4SQTZuRVl — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) March 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)