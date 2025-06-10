ARMYs, the day has finally come! BTS members Kim Namjoon, aka RM, and Kim Taehyung, aka V, completed their mandatory military duties on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Both the idols began their enlistment on December 11, 2023 and completed an 18-month term in the army division. While V was enrolled in the Special Duty Team (SDT) under the 2nd Corps Military Police in Chuncheon, RM was with the 15th Infantry Division's musical unit in Hwacheon. After fulfilling their vivid duties, the K-Pop superstars finally returned to their civilian lives. The duo greeted their fans gathered near their military base in army uniforms and promised to return with activities soon. BTS V Aka Kim Taehyung Surprises Fans With Gym Snaps in Military Uniform Featuring Song Kang Ahead of OT7 Reunion; ARMYs Can’t Keep Calm As They React to Viral Photos.

RM Plays Saxophone While V Hold Flower Bouquets During Military Discharge

Several photos and videos from RM and V's military discharge have surfaced online. In one of the viral videos, the BTS leader surprisingly showed up with a saxophone and joyfully played the theme of the popular anime Detective Conan, leaving even V surprised as he stood beside him holding two big flower bouquets. They later shared a warm hug before proceeding to address the media.

BTS RM and V Officially Discharged From the South Korean Military

📸 PHOTO Our favorite snapshots of @BTS_twt RM & V today 🥹🫶💜 pic.twitter.com/V4ez9LCnEx — BTS News & Updates (@dalbitbangtan) June 10, 2025

RM Surprises Fans With ‘Saxophone Performance to ’Detective Conan’ Theme

Namjoon's saxophone discharge song being the Detective Conan theme was not on my bingo card 😂pic.twitter.com/s5Ojx8jKUH — Moonchild⁷| 12 YEARS 💜🥹 (@MoonieJoonieee) June 10, 2025

Following RM's iconic performance, fans believed that the BTS leader tried to recreate the viral quirtle meme by wearing sunglasses and playing the saxophone.

RM Recreates the Squirtle Saxophone Meme?

Namjoon re-create meme squirtle saxophone di hari pelepasan militernya 😂🤣 RM IS FINALLY BACK #SPRING_ALWAYS_WITH_RM pic.twitter.com/djqqeFl157 — Namjoon Indonesia 🇮🇩 (@NSS_forRM) June 10, 2025

Just Kim Namjoon Things!

Joon went full Squirtle & Tae is loving it. I love them hahahahaha pic.twitter.com/SS0dDRmTiK — Super Hawa 🐟💜⁷ ʕっ•ᴥ•ʔっ (@Hawa__Sahar) June 10, 2025

When asked about their future plans after the discharge, RM responded, "U believe it'd be the same thing - Perform," to which V also added, "Perform." RM continued, "We want to have a concert, perform on stage. We'll hurry and come up with an album and return to the stage."

When Will Jimin, Jungkook and Suga Return?

With RM and V returning from their military duties, fans are curious to know when the remaining members, Suga, Jimin and Jungkook, will finish their service. Worry not, because we've got you covered. Jimin and Jungkook, who enlisted on December 12, 2023, will be discharged on June 11, 2025. Suga, who joined the South Korean military on December 22, 2023, will be discharged on June 21, 2025.

