Is ChatGPT down for its users now? Several users have taken to the social media platform X to report problems with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Users shared that they are experiencing delays, error messages, and access issues. As per Downdetector, around 825 users have reported issues with the AI chatbot. The outage appears to be affecting people in different locations. One user on X posted, “ChatGPT down, slow, error messages currently,” and shared the OpenAI status page. Another user said, “wait, is that ChatGPT down at the moment? I'm having problems continuously.” An X user also said, 'ChatGPT is having a major incident and outage."Starlink Surpasses 6 Million Users Globally, Elon Musk Says Now Available in 140 Countries and Territories.

ChatGPT Down

Chatgpt - down, slow, error messages currently. @OpenAI latest Status Report 👇 pic.twitter.com/mKsFYeU2fO — Jen McNally (@overdressjen) June 10, 2025

ChatGPT Down?

wait, is that ChatGPT down at the moment? I'm having problems continously @ChatGPTapp pic.twitter.com/WjH3Ek88jm — Austin (@austinngxxxn) June 10, 2025

ChatGPT Down

It's not just you, ChatGPT is down. — Daniel 🌋 (@d05dev) June 10, 2025

ChatGPT Outage

ChatGPT is having a major incident and outage. Hope no surgeon is currently doing surgery and relies on this. #chatGPT pic.twitter.com/vybnFJxfM2 — Parth (@ShyParth) June 10, 2025

ChatGPT Issue

Is chatgpt down for anyone else? — val the tortured poet (@mal_642) June 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)