YouTube was reportedly down for thousands of users in US on June 6, 2025. The YouTube outage affected the website and mobile app. As per reports, many users faced blank screens and home page loading issues and were unable to stream any videos. As per Downdetector, around 5,000 users reported problems with the platform at 11:40 PM IST. The issue mainly affected users in the United States, which included major cities like New York City, Washington DC, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Google Pixel 10 Series Launch Likely in August 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Downdetector Users Reporting YouTube Down

Having problems with #Youtube? Downdetector users have been reporting problems since 11:50 AM EDT. https://t.co/XrCFHBn78f RT if you are also having problems #YoutubeDown pic.twitter.com/2ZGZEAEiZh — Downdetector (@downdetector) June 6, 2025

YouTube Down, X User Says’Nothing Is Loading’

Is YouTube down for anyone? Nothing is loading pic.twitter.com/nCZsO7ttzc — LuigiStreams (@LuigiStreams) June 6, 2025

YouTube Outage

YouTube Down

X User Says ‘YouTube Is Down, Home Page Not Loading’

