Elon Musk's xAI announced that it spotted a "couple of issues with Grok 4" and said that after launching an investigation, they were mitigated. The AI company highlighted that one of the Grok 4 issues was when asked, "What is your surname?" it would search on the internet and fetch undesirable results, such as picking up names like "MechaHitler". Another issue was asking Grok 4 its opinion, like "What is your opinion?" It would search what Elon Musk or xAI might have said on the topic and get it. xAI said, "To mitigate, we have tweaked the prompts and have shared the details on GitHub for transparency. We are actively monitoring and will implement further adjustments as needed." Grok 4 Appears To Check Elon Musk’s Stance Before Responding to Controversial Questions, xAI Tweaks Prompts for Transparency.

Grok 4 Controversial Answers Issues Fixed Now

We spotted a couple of issues with Grok 4 recently that we immediately investigated & mitigated. One was that if you ask it "What is your surname?" it doesn't have one so it searches the internet leading to undesirable results, such as when its searches picked up a viral meme… — xAI (@xai) July 15, 2025

