OpenAI has released a research preview of Codex in ChatGPT for users. OpenAI Codex is a cloud-based software engineering agent that helps users work on many tasks in parallel. Sam Altman-run OpenAI said the Codex was launched for ChatGPT Pro, ChatGPT Enterprise and ChatGPT Teams. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, "it is amazing and exciting how much software one person is going to be able to create with tools like this." Reddit Down: Global Outage Hits Social Media Platform; Company Confirms Brief Disruption.

OpenAI Launched Cloud-Based Software Engineering Agent 'Codex'

Sam Altman on OpenAI Codex Agent Preview

