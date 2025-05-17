OpenAI has released a research preview of Codex in ChatGPT for users. OpenAI Codex is a cloud-based software engineering agent that helps users work on many tasks in parallel. Sam Altman-run OpenAI said the Codex was launched for ChatGPT Pro, ChatGPT Enterprise and ChatGPT Teams. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, "it is amazing and exciting how much software one person is going to be able to create with tools like this." Reddit Down: Global Outage Hits Social Media Platform; Company Confirms Brief Disruption.

OpenAI Launched Cloud-Based Software Engineering Agent 'Codex'

We’re launching a research preview of Codex: a cloud-based software engineering agent that can work on many tasks in parallel. Rolling out to Pro, Enterprise, and Team users in ChatGPT starting today.https://t.co/HqiAtgydwh — OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 16, 2025

Sam Altman on OpenAI Codex Agent Preview

it is amazing and exciting how much software one person is going to be able to create with tools like this. "you can just do things" is one of my favorite memes; i didn't think it would apply to AI itself, and its users, in such an important way so soon. https://t.co/6QrZkV4oo9 — Sam Altman (@sama) May 16, 2025

