Elon Musk announced that xAI rolled out the Grok voice mode as an early beta to the Grok app. Musk said that the early beta would have some issues; however, xAI will resolve them soon. The tech billionaire already announced that Grok voice mode, remembering , and other improvements would be launched this weekend. Grok 3 Image Editing Feature To Be Announced Soon by xAI, Allow Users To Modify Some Details of Generated Images.

Grok Voice Mode Rolled Out for Beta Users

Grok voice early beta is now available on the @Grok app. This is early beta, so expect issues (that will be resolved fast), but it’s still awesome. https://t.co/bSE6QKmnU0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2025

Grok Voice Mode, Memory Rolling Out Soon

Grok voice mode, remembering and many other improvements rolling out this weekend https://t.co/uXyDjHYVDy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2025

